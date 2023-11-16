November - December 2023 issue out now

The final issue of 2023 is here, and Drinks Retailing is launching our new ‘Crush the Red Tape’ campaign in collaboration with the Wine & Spirit Trade Association to call on the government to retain the temporary tax bracket for wine (pages 12 - 15).

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

With just over a month to go until Christmas, Rachel Badham rounds up the latest industry insights on how to get gifting right (21 - 25).

In the wine world, Lucy Britner explores the growing interest in lighter and fresher styles of red wine (27 - 28), while wine expert Jason Millar offers listing tips for indies looking to revamp their range of reds (31).

Turning to spirits, Clinton Cawood takes a look at what retailers can learn from bartenders when it comes to agave spirits (32 - 33). Jaq Bayles also offers the latest insights into the vodka category as producers experiment with taste and texture (34 - 35).

Our big interview is with founder and CEO of Thomson & Scott, Amanda Thomson, who discusses her ambitious vision for alcohol-free wine brand Noughty (18 - 19).

Plus, read all of our regular features such as retailer profile and meet the maker (42 - 43) and the Jeff Evans beer review (40).

CLICK HERE TO READ THE DIGITAL EDITION

Related articles: