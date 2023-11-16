Malibu offers convenience stores spiking awareness training

Pernod Ricard has rolled out an anti-spiking campaign under its Malibu brand.

The campaign, which is aimed at convenience stores as well as festivals and the on-trade, was launched in partnership with charity Stamp Out Spiking.

As part of the activation, Pernod hopes to train 2,000 staff from UK convenience stores as well as bars and clubs. Training includes a free online spiking awareness course, and the BABES protocol, which is part of Malibu’s I Got You BABES campaign. The initiative features a song about what to do in a spiking situation and Malibu has worked with Munya Chawawa, who is known for “creating topical content and landing serious messages in a not so serious way”, and West End star Amber Davies, who feels passionately about the topic.

BABES stands for:

Buddy Up – Stay with your friend Alert Staff – Speak to bar or door staff for assistance Be Chatty – Keep your friend talking Emergency Call – Call 999 Switch to Water – Sip water, not alcohol

Liam Murphy, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "To build on our Good Vibes Only campaign launched last year, we want to create a lasting impact with the I Got You BABES campaign. As a brand, Malibu celebrates living in the moment, embracing the good times and above all enjoying nights out with friends safely. It’s been great to have Munya and Amber at the forefront of this campaign to share our messaging and raise awareness of what to do in a spiking situation.”

