Welsh Wine Awards sees record year for entries

The Welsh Wine Awards 2023 saw 50 wines enter from across 12 vineyards, marking a record year for the annual event.

Organised by the Welsh Vineyard Association, the Welsh Wine Awards was held earlier this month after all 50 wines were sampled by a panel of judges.

This year’s events saw 3 golds, 26 silvers and 20 bronzes awarded across the board, with ‘Harry’, a red from White Castle Vineyard, taking home the accolade for Best Overall Wine as well as Best Wine with a PDO/PGI.

Owners of White Castle Vineyard, Robb and Nicola Merchant, were also awarded the Thomas Davies Memorial trophy by the Welsh minister for rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths MS, in recognition of their contribution to the Welsh wine industry.

Griffiths said: “A huge congratulations to all the nominees and winners at this year’s Welsh Wine Awards, and especially White Castle Vineyard on having the best overall wine for 2023.

“Welsh wines are an important part of our food and drinks industry which continue to gain increasing worldwide interest. It is now a multi award winning industry and I am proud of the hard work and commitment which takes place to make the best possible products for people to enjoy at home and abroad.”

The winners from each tasting category were:

Best Sparkling White - Montgomery Vineyard’s 2020 Demi-Sec

Best Sparkling Rosé - Vale Vineyard’s 2021 Debut Sparkling Rosé

Best Still Rosé -The Dell Vineyard’s Y Lleidr 2022

Best Still White - Parva Farm Vineyard’s Tintern Parva Bacchus 2019

Best Still Red - White Castle Vineyard’s Harry 2021.

