BWS sees sales uptick ahead of Christmas - NIQ

Sales of beer, wine and spirits have risen slightly as inflation slows and shoppers gear up for Christmas, according to the latest figures from NIQ.

The NIQ Total Till sales report for the past four weeks ending November 4 2023 noted a modest 2.3% growth in BWS compared to the same time period last year. Overall sales across all categories in UK supermarkets increased by 8.7%, which researchers attributed to the slowing rate of inflation and increase in in-store promotional activity.

Researchers suggested that BWS sales will pick up pace in the run up to Christmas, as shoppers stock up for the festive season.

Mike Watkins, NIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said that to ensure continued sales growth this winter, “Christmas campaigns will be more important than usual as shoppers are looking for smart savings and good reasons to spend”.

Watkins also predicted “strong growth” in premium drinks sales “when shoppers finally embrace the festive spirit”.

