BWS sees sales uptick ahead of Christmas - NIQ

By Rachel Badham
 | 14 November, 2023

Sales of beer, wine and spirits have risen slightly as inflation slows and shoppers gear up for Christmas, according to the latest figures from NIQ.

The NIQ Total Till sales report for the past four weeks ending November 4 2023 noted a modest 2.3% growth in BWS compared to the same time period last year. Overall sales across all categories in UK supermarkets increased by 8.7%, which researchers attributed to the slowing rate of inflation and increase in in-store promotional activity.

Researchers suggested that BWS sales will pick up pace in the run up to Christmas, as shoppers stock up for the festive season. 

Mike Watkins, NIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said that to ensure continued sales growth this winter, “Christmas campaigns will be more important than usual as shoppers are looking for smart savings and good reasons to spend”.

Watkins also predicted “strong growth” in premium drinks sales “when shoppers finally embrace the festive spirit”.

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. The Story’s Ailana Kamelmacher passes away
  2. Hard seltzers, RTDs and the story behind Drty’s…
  3. What do new rules around importer labels mean…
  4. M&S taps into gifting with new spirits range
  5. Berry Bros & Rudd and Symington confirm Hambledon…
  6. More English wineries see record harvests
  7. Freixenet Copestick bolsters new agency strategy,…
  8. Naked Wines CEO exits amid reduced revenue…
  9. Behind Asda’s new non-alcoholic spirits…
  10. Wine production at lowest level in 60 years…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95