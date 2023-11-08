M&S taps into gifting with new spirits range

Marks & Spencer has added eight new spirits and liqueurs to its shelves as part of its premium Collection range, with a focus on the gifting market.

Available exclusively to M&S, the spirits were created in collaboration with producers including Warner’s, Glenfarclas and West Indies Rum Distillery.

Six spirits were produced in total, including a vodka made from Jersey Royal potatoes, a Fine Champagne Cognac, as well as gin, rum and two Scotch whiskies.

Alongside the six spirits, the retailer has introduced two own-brand flavoured cream liqueurs: Tiramisù and Millionaire’s.

Speaking of the collaborations, Jenny Rea, lead product developer for spirits and liqueurs at M&S, said: “Working to create the best range of own-label spirits out there on supermarket shelves has been a real labour of love, and it’s been an absolute joy to work with some of the world’s best distilleries over the past 12 months to bring this new collection to life.”

Rea also said the range was created with a particular emphasis on quality and Christmas gifting: “[The drinks] would make the ideal gift for friends and family this Christmas, or a treat for yourself if you’re a connoisseur.”

