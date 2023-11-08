M&S taps into gifting with new spirits range

By Rachel Badham
 | 08 November, 2023

Marks & Spencer has added eight new spirits and liqueurs to its shelves as part of its premium Collection range, with a focus on the gifting market.

Available exclusively to M&S, the spirits were created in collaboration with producers including Warner’s, Glenfarclas and West Indies Rum Distillery. 

Six spirits were produced in total, including a vodka made from Jersey Royal potatoes, a Fine Champagne Cognac, as well as gin, rum and two Scotch whiskies. 

Alongside the six spirits, the retailer has introduced two own-brand flavoured cream liqueurs: Tiramisù and Millionaire’s.

Speaking of the collaborations, Jenny Rea, lead product developer for spirits and liqueurs at M&S, said: “Working to create the best range of own-label spirits out there on supermarket shelves has been a real labour of love, and it’s been an absolute joy to work with some of the world’s best distilleries over the past 12 months to bring this new collection to life.”

Rea also said the range was created with a particular emphasis on quality and Christmas gifting: “[The drinks] would make the ideal gift for friends and family this Christmas, or a treat for yourself if you’re a connoisseur.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. New drinks launches - November 23
  2. Behind Asda’s new non-alcoholic spirits…
  3. Naked Wines CEO exits amid reduced revenue…
  4. Goedhuis & Co and Waddesdon Wine announce…
  5. Spicing up the rum category
  6. William Grant & Sons names Søren Hagh CEO
  7. Concha y Toro lines up Diablo marketing push
  8. Tesco revamps Finest wine labels
  9. Carlsberg Marston's lines up £10 million…
  10. Trade calls for duty freeze ahead of Autumn…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95