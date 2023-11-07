Low alcohol beer sales see Sober October boost - Kantar research

Low alcohol beer sales saw a 16% increase this October compared to the same time period last year, according to the latest data from research company Kantar.

In Kantar’s latest supermarket and inflation update, researchers cited a considerable rise in volume sales of low alcohol beer during the four weeks ending October 29 2023, compared to the same four weeks in 2022. Researchers partially attributed this increase to the Sober October campaign to encourage mindful drinking.

Elsewhere in BWS, Kantar’s researchers noted a “welcome surprise” for sparkling wine drinkers, with the average price for a standard bottle of sparkling having decreased from £7.46 in August to £6.86 in October.

Across all UK supermarkets, grocery price inflation now sits at 9.7%, marking the first time that inflation has fallen below 10% since July 2022.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said the drop in price inflation is “a big milestone for the British public and retailers”.

Ahead of Christmas, McKevitt predicted that spending on promotional items as well as branded products will continue to rise as inflationary pressures subside slightly.

“The gap between own label and branded goods is at its narrowest since spring last year. Branded sales increased by 6.7% in the latest month, raising the distinct possibility that they will push ahead by Christmas.”

