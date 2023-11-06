The Good Wine Shop opens store number five

The Good Wine Shop has opened its fifth store, taking over the former Oddbins site in St Margarets, Twickenham.

The shop, which is open seven days a week, stocks around 750 wines as well as beers and spirits. While the site is open now, it will undergo a refurbishment in the new year, and it will also play host to tasting events and a wine bar.

Mark Wrigglesworth, owner of The Good Wine Shop and a resident of St Margarets for around 20 years, said: "The new site in St Margarets has been a dream in the making, and we're thrilled to bring it to life after a 12-year absence from the area. We've already built strong lasting relationships with customers in the area around our shops in Kew, Chiswick, Richmond Hill, and Teddington. Our goal is to provide a refreshingly different choice of wines that you won't find on your local supermarket shelves or elsewhere in London, and we look forward to sharing them with our new St Margarets customers."

Related articles: