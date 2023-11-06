Goedhuis & Co and Waddesdon Wine announce merger

Goedhuis & Co and Waddesdon Wine have merged their businesses to form Goedhuis Waddesdon.

The deal, which came into effect on November 3, will initially see both companies continue to trade under their existing names during the integration process.

Chateau Lafite Rothschild will retain a minority shareholding in the newly merged Goedhuis Waddesdon company. Saskia de Rothschild, chairwoman of Lafite said: "We've long admired the integrity and buying knowledge of the Goedhuis & Co team. Bringing the two companies together is an excellent long-term move.”

Johnny Goedhuis, who founded Goedhuis & Co in 1981, will serve as chairman and ambassador of the new company. The strategic goal of this partnership is for Goedhuis Waddesdon to accelerate its expansion.

Goedhuis said: “This is a hugely exciting merger between two great companies. Both Goedhuis and Waddesdon share an ethos of delivering the highest level of service to sell the best wines at every price point. What makes this deal so special is the combination of Waddesdon’s extensive reach in the on-trade and their unique relationships with leading Bordeaux chateaux, with Goedhuis’ private client expertise and our extensive contacts in Burgundy and Italy. This creates a truly complementary business, ensuring all clients of Goedhuis Waddesdon benefit from an even broader range of wines of the very highest quality. We are delighted to be joining forces with their great team and look forward to a shared future as a thrilling home for premium wineries and their clients."

Goedhuis Waddesdon’s headquarters will be in London Bridge and at the Rothschild estate, Waddesdon Manor, which houses the largest collections of Chateau Lafite Rothschild and Chateau Mouton Rothschild outside of Bordeaux.

Lord Rothschild added: "We are pleased to unite Goedhuis & Co with Waddesdon Wine as their impressive private client business and the unrivalled experience of the Goedhuis & Co team will be a perfect partner to Waddesdon Wine’s deep understanding of Rothschild wines. Waddesdon Wine, based at Waddesdon Manor and in London offers great wines to a wide market. This venture marks a new chapter for Waddesdon as well as complementing its newly refurbished wine cellars.”

