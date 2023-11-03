New drinks launches - November 23

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

WINE

Pernod Ricard’s Greasy Fingers wine

£10

USP: Pernod Ricard UK has launched a new wine range, called Greasy Fingers. The wine is intended to “challenge traditional boundaries of wine and food pairings” with two wines specifically designed to cut through greasy food. The first two wines in the range are Greasy Fingers Luscious Red 2022, a “medium-bodied, fruit-forward” blend of Shiraz and Grenache; and Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay 2022.

Ridgeview Oak Reserve

£85

USP: English wine producer Ridgeview has released its latest Oak Reserve. The sparkling wine is made from small parcels of Ridgeview’s estate Chardonnay, selected across three vintages and pressed in whole bunches. Predominately barrel fermented in old and new toasted Burgundy and Loire oak barrels, a small selection of wines also underwent malolactic conversion. Following secondary bottle fermentation, Oak Reserve then spent 60 months on lees before disgorging, with six months on cork. Limited to 650 bottles.

Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2021

£20

USP: Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2021 is described as ready to be enjoyed, with “ruby-red appearance, pronounced, fruit-rich aromas, and elegant, silk-smooth tannins”. Available in both 75cl and 1.5-litre magnum, the wine is aged for 12 months in oak barriques and steel, and further bottle aged.

SPIRITS

Old Perth Palo Cortado

55.8% abv

£58

USP: Niel Hendriksz, commercial director, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers said: “Our series of Old Perth Limited Edition releases aims to explore the relationship between sherry casks and Scotch whisky. With our previous limited edition highlighting the powerful influence of sweet, syrupy PX sherry, we wanted to contrast this with something completely different: an elegant, dry sherry with pronounced nuttiness that beautifully showcases the delicate interplay between the richness of Scotch whisky and the unique characteristics of Palo Cortado sherry casks.”

The Whisky Exchange’s Christmas Malt

52.5% abv

£89.95

USP: The release of the annual Christmas whisky has become a tradition at The Whisky Exchange. This limited-edition Speyside single malt was selected to capture “the essence Christmas”. The 15-year-old malt has been fully matured in sherry casks.

MacBean Invergordon 50 Year Old

42.9% abv

£395

USP: Online Scotch whisky merchant and bottler, TheWhiskyBarrel.com has released its first bottling in its MacBean Scotch whisky series. Selected from a single cask distilled at Invergordon Highland distillery, yielding 128 numbered bottles at natural cask strength, each bottle includes a ‘Launch Pad’ made using ex-Scotch whisky casks.

Never Say Die Rye Whiskey

52.5% abv

£64.95

USP: Bourbon brand Never Say Die has added its first rye whiskey, as the producer also expands beyond the UK into mainland European markets. Never Say Die Rye Whiskey uses “a sweet mash rather than a sour mash like the majority of Kentucky whiskeys” and has a mash bill of 56 % rye, 33 % corn, 11% malted barley.

The Dalmore Vintage 2005 and The Dalmore Vintage 2008

49.3% abv and 45.8% abv, respectively

£TBC

USP: The Dalmore Highland single malt Scotch whisky has launched two limited editions – The Dalmore Vintage 2005 and The Dalmore Vintage 2008 – the latest from the distiller’s Vintage Collection. For the 2023 Vintage Collection, The Dalmore’s “unmistakable chocolate and orange profile is showcased”. The 15-year-old Vintage 2008 is said to offer milk chocolate and mandarin, while the 18 year old, Vintage 2005 “presents dark chocolate and Seville orange”.

The Wine Society’s Reserve Cask Selection No 5 Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky 1991

46% abv

£120

USP: The Wine Society has announced the latest release in its Reserve Cask series. This is the fifth release in the range of malts selected from stock built up over the past 30 years. Up to 1992, The Wine Society sent empty sherry casks to distillers across Scotland, including Lagavulin, Tamdhu, Ardbeg, Mortlach, Glenrothes, Bowmore and Glengoyne, to fill with first-fill malt and grain spirit to mature and form the basis of Society whiskies. As sales of these blended whiskies slowed, coinciding with new EU legislation preventing The Wine Society from bottling sherry at its Stevenage headquarters, commissions of first fills were stopped. It is from this first fill stock that the Reserve Cask Selection has been sourced.

Glenmorangie The Nectar

46% abv

£79

USP: Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky has reimagined it’s the Nectar D’Or expression. The Nectar is aged for 16 years in a combination of bourbon and sweet white wine casks. “A leading light in the distillery’s core range, it unites decadent notes of orange syrup and honeycomb, with nutmeg and baking brioche,” the company said.

RTDs

Black Lines Oatnog

6.3%

£18

USP: Bottled cocktail maker Black Lines has again released its dairy-free take on Eggnog. Oatnog features golden rum, barista oat milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Each 75cl bottle contains five servings.







