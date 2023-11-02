Concha y Toro lines up Diablo marketing push

Concha y Toro has launched a new marketing activation for its Diablo wine brand.

Activity includes the House of Diablo – an immersive event on November 9 that features a screening of new film The Exorcist: Believer. Consumers can win tickets to the event via on-pack promotions.

Further activity includes sponsorship of a new Sky Cinema Vodcast Cinema Dates, which is hosted by actor and writer Michael Spicer (best known for his The Room Next Door comedy shorts).

Senior brand manager for Diablo in the UK, Javiera Moller said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the brand. We see a huge opportunity for Diablo to be a modern, standout brand with meaning, and we’re putting major investment and creativity into making this happen.

“We want the House of Diablo event to be a key moment in the raft of activity designed to drive awareness and trial of the wines.”

Citing NIQ figures, Concha y Toro said the Diablo brand is now worth around £15 million in retail sales value.

