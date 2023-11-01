William Grant & Sons names Søren Hagh CEO

William Grant & Sons has announced the appointment of Søren Hagh as CEO, effective January 1. Hagh takes over from Glenn Gordon, who will remain as a non-executive director on the board.

Hagh is currently European president at Heineken. He has also held roles at L’Oreal and Lego.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “There is no doubt that Søren will provide strong leadership for the company, as he brings a tremendous wealth of relevant experience to the business from his many years working in the drinks sector and with his substantial commercial and marketing experience building global consumer brands in a number of sectors.”

Earlier this month, William Grant & Sons reported a healthy increase in sales and profits.

