William Grant & Sons names Søren Hagh CEO

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 November, 2023

William Grant & Sons has announced the appointment of Søren Hagh as CEO, effective January 1.  Hagh takes over from Glenn Gordon, who will remain as a non-executive director on the board.

Hagh is currently European president at Heineken. He has also held roles at L’Oreal and Lego.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “There is no doubt that Søren will provide strong leadership for the company, as he brings a tremendous wealth of relevant experience to the business from his many years working in the drinks sector and with his substantial commercial and marketing experience building global consumer brands in a number of sectors.”

Earlier this month, William Grant & Sons reported a healthy increase in sales and profits.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. William Grant & Sons names Søren Hagh CEO
  2. The Uncommon celebrates largest yield to date…
  3. Naked Wines appoints Rodrigo Maza UK managing…
  4. Carlsberg Marston's lines up £10 million…
  5. Gen X cutting down alcohol intake - new study…
  6. Tesco revamps Finest wine labels
  7. Innis & Gunn denies sale report
  8. Asahi UK lines up Peroni winter campaign
  9. Tech woes hit C&C Group’s interim profits
  10. New drinks launches - October 23

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95