Tesco revamps Finest wine labels

Tesco has started to roll out new livery for its Finest range, as it looks to use labels to tell the story of the wines.

Examples of changes include the Tesco Finest Blanquette de Limoux, which now features a “handwritten label emphasising the tradition behind one of the oldest sparkling wines in the world, the fact that it is hand-harvested and the craft that goes into every bottle”.

Several of the new Finest designs are already available in-store, with the remainder launching before Spring 2024, the retailer said.

Jason Godley, category director for BWS at Tesco, said: “You will see that every bottle has been individually redesigned in order to tell the story of the wine through the label. Attention to detail has been given to the fnishing touches on every label for a premium in-hand feel, mirroring the care and expertise that goes into the creation of these wines.”

He said that many consumers use the Finest brand to help identify quality and value wines when they are shopping.

“The Finest silver shield remains a prominent endorser of each wine and our expert partners who work so hard to create them,” said Godley. “We have also added an embossed silver capsule to help customers find these bottles on shelves easily and provide the Finest finishing touch.”

He said the redesigns have been in development for around two years, as part of a brand-wide improvement plan across Finest packaging.

