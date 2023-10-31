Carlsberg Marston's lines up £10 million brewery investment

Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company (CMBC) has announced plans to invest around £10 million in upgrading its Northampton brewery.

The spend will see increased capacity for its glue dot packaging solution, Snap Pack, as well as reduce its water usage and upgrade canning facilities. Upgrades are expected to go live in the first three months of 2024.

Snap Pack was introduced in 2018 in an effort to eliminate plastic rings for multi-can packs. In 2022, the glue dot solution was used for 65% of the four- and six-can multipacks produced at the brewery, CMBC said. The new Snap Pack machine will allow double the number of Snap Pack multipacks to be produced, with the company aiming to fully transition by the end of 2024.

CMBC CEO Paul Davies said: “We take our responsibility as a brewer very seriously and ensuring we reduce our impact on the planet is a hugely important part of this. This major investment of more than £10m in Northampton demonstrates our clear commitments to eliminating packaging waste, reducing water waste, and improving efficiency at our breweries.

“By taking ambitious action now, we can deliver on our sustainability goals and enable even more of our innovative Snap Pack multipacks to make their way to consumers.”

