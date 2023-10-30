Innis & Gunn denies sale report

By Lucy Britner
 | 30 October, 2023

Brewer Innis & Gunn has said there are no plans to sell up, after a news report suggested a sale could be on the cards.

The report, from Daily Business, came after the company’s AGM last week.

Neil Sharp, marketing manager at Innis & Gunn, told Drinks Retailing: “There are no plans to sell the company, nor was this a topic that was covered at the AGM. We think that something may have been taken out of context here.”

The Daily Business report also mentioned recent news that Innis & Gunn's third-party fulfilment company, Flavourly, had collapsed. According to documents on Companies House, liquidators were appointed in September.

Sharp continued: “With respect to Flavourly, they were the third-party operating fulfilment partner of Innis & Gunn’s online shop. Flavourly went into liquidation several weeks ago and so Innis & Gunn ceased to have a business relationship with them. Innis & Gunn has already appointed a new third party fulfilment partner and is on course to re-open its online shop with them in November.”

Sharp suggested comments around a sale “most probably related to Flavourly”. Flavourly's website now diverts to beer subscription company Beer52. 

Speaking about the recent AGM, Sharp added: “The business is laser focused on continuing to drive growth at a top line level while returning the business to profitability. So no, there are no plans to sell the Innis & Gunn business at this time.”

