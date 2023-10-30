Asahi UK lines up Peroni winter campaign

Asahi UK has rolled out a new campaign for its Italian beer brand, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, as it looks to highlight year-round appeal.

The advert, Live Every Moment, All Year round, is being supported by a “significant investment” in the UK, where it is currently airing in cinemas.

London will see a focused campaign in December, with a London bus takeover, the brewer said. The advert will be assisted by a nationwide OOH featuring the “first-ever winter-focussed creative from the super-premium Italian beer brand”. The campaign will also see the launch of limited edition Peroni Nastro Azzurro multipacks and secondary packaging across major supermarkets and retailers from November.

Asahi UK said insights indicate an increase of 19% in 10-12 pack beer purchases in December compared to the rest of the year, as consumers look to replicate on-trade experiences at home.

Jonathan Norman, global brands director at Asahi UK, said: “By highlighting Peroni Nastro Azzurro to cinema goers during the winter months, we are ensuring that the brand is front of mind for those looking to experience premium beer either in their local post viewing or at-home for social occasions. We are confident this festive campaign will hit all the right notes for UK beer lovers across the country. Retailers should ensure they are supporting the no and low category and making the right brand choices, such as Peroni Nastro 0.0%, to support the growing number of consumers moderating or opting for a zero-alcohol option during the holiday season.”

