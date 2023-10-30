Naked Wines appoints Rodrigo Maza UK managing director

Online wine retailer Naked Wines has named Rodrigo Maza managing director of its UK business.

Maza will succeed former UK managing director, James Crawford, who will now dedicate his time to the chief financial officer role for the Naked Wines group. Crawford, who was the company’s CFO until he became UK MD in 2020, was reappointed CFO in October 2022.

Maza joins Naked Wines from Grupo Modelo and AB InBev where he "developed and launched digital, consumer-facing ventures in seven LATAM countries”, before becoming MD of the group’s Perfect Draft operation in Continental Europe.



Maza will lead a UK team of around 200.

Naked’s global CEO, Nick Devlin said: “Maza’s extensive strategic experience, relentless customer focus and track record of driving innovation in the beverage space make him a natural leader for our key UK business. I’m delighted to welcome Maza to Naked and excited about supporting him as we pursue our mission to get more UK consumers drinking independent.”

Maza called Naked a “trailblazing business”.

He added: “The enthusiasm and unwavering support I have seen for our Angels and winemakers is contagious, and I am excited to lead the UK team into its next phase of development. Together, we will continue to enhance our online offerings and ensure that Naked Wines remains synonymous with great wine, innovation, and exceptional customer experiences.”

Last month, the founder of Naked Wines, Rowan Gormley, who returned as chair earlier this year, issued an apology to shareholders, after the company recorded a £15 million loss for the year ending April 3.

