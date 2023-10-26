CAMRA shares new perry learning guides

By Rachel Badham
 | 26 October, 2023

The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) has added two new perry guides to its education platform, Learn & Discover.

Released as part of CAMRA’s first Perry Month this October, two beginners’ guides are now available to CAMRA members and non-members. Both guides were written by Adam Wells, perry expert and founder of the Cider Review. Wells is also the author of CAMRA title Perry: A Drinker’s Guide, which was launched earlier this month. 

The guides - An Ecological Case for Perry Pear Trees and Transparency and Labelling in Perry - can be read online for free. 

Speaking of the new content, Alex Metcalfe, CAMRA’s Learning & Discovery manager, said: “It was fantastic for the educational platform to support CAMRA’s very first Perry Month and collaborate with a modern perry superstar, Adam Wells.”

Metcalfe also said there is an “an exciting new catalogue of content in the works”.

Elsewhere on the Learn & Discover platform, CAMRA has also shared new educational videos on Eastern European beer, including one that highlights the history and flavour profiles of Ukrainian golden ale.

 

