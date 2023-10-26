Encirc MD steps down

The managing director of glass manufacturer and bottler, Encirc, has decided to leave the business.

Adrian Curry, who has been MD for 19 years and with the business for 27, will leave at the end of the year.

Curry will be replaced by finance director Sean Murphy, who will assume the MD role on an interim basis. Murphy has worked for Encirc for 19 years, having previously held roles at Coca-Cola.

Curry said: “I will step back from my role on December 31 and will remain in an advisory capacity for the first quarter of 2024 (until March 31). From that point I look forward to the many new challenges that life will bring!

“I wish everyone in Vidrala well for the future and I will certainly miss the Encirc people. Our purpose 'Great People, Great Place and Great Future' remains something I believe in and I know Sean and the wider business in Vidrala will be resolute in its pursuit of this.”

During Curry’s tenure, Encirc has grown to include four sites: Derrylin, Northern Ireland; Elton and Bristol, England; and Corsico, Italy. The company employs around 2,200 people, manufactures four billion glass containers and fills 90 million cases of wine every year.

Bristol facility, The Park, was purchased from Accolade earlier this year by Encirc’s parent company Vidrala.

