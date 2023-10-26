The Uncommon celebrates largest yield to date

English canned wine producer The Uncommon has seen record yields, coupled with a rise in off-trade sales.

After its initial launch in 2018, which saw the release of a white sparkling produced using 5 tonnes of Bacchus grapes, The Uncommon is now on course to press around 400 tonnes of grapes this harvest season, both from its Kent vineyard and its growing partners.

Speaking of this year’s “unbelievable yield”, The Uncommon’s head of production, Phil Norman, said: “2022 flower initiation set the potential, so the lack of spring frost, a warm flowering and plenty of soil moisture this year has culminated in a bumper crop. The final Pinot grapes are being picked this week and we’re very excited about the quality.”

The record yield follows the release of new data from NIQ which found that The Uncommon is now England’s fifth largest wine producer by retail sales, following category leaders such as Chapel Down and Nyetimber (based on the 52 weeks ending October 7 2023).

The Uncommon co-founder, Henry Connell, said: “We always knew there was potential right here on our doorstep and wanted to push the boundaries of what’s possible with English wine. As an alternative format producer, it’s amazing to be up there amongst our industry’s established estate-owned producers - in one of the world’s fastest-growing wine regions.”

Related articles: