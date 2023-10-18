Pernod Ricard teams up with The Coca-Cola Co in RTD push

Pernod Ricard has partnered with The Coca-Cola Co to launch RTD Absolut & Sprite. The move follows a similar tie-up between Brown-Forman’s Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey and brand Coca-Cola.

Absolut & Sprite will be available in versions with Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar, with the initial launch planned for select European countries in early 2024, including the UK, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Co, said: “We are expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, including products that use select brands from our core portfolio. We are excited about our new relationship with Pernod Ricard and look forward to the introduction of Absolut & Sprite.”

Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard, described the project as “promising and pioneering”.

“Sprite is a wonderful pairing for Absolut, and I’m convinced that our joining forces will bring the whole alcohol RTD category to the next level,” Ricard added.

Absolut & Sprite RTD packaging will feature the two global trademarks.

Related articles: