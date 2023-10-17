Meet the maker - Lewis Hayes, founder & chief executive, DropWorks Rum

HOW DID YOU COME TO RUN A DISTILLERY AT WELBECK COUNTRY ESTATE?

Welbeck [in Nottinghamshire] is a very large, wonderful area, with lots of really interesting buildings. The owners were looking to encourage new projects, so I just brazenly called them up and told them I wanted to start a rum distillery. Once they understood my passion and vision, they were really enthusiastic. We have great potential to grow here, too, with maturation space in former cowsheds as well as in three-mile long tunnels beneath the grounds. We have 17,000sq ft just for production space.

YOU SAY YOU’RE EUROPE’S LARGEST RUM DISTILLERY. WHAT’S THE CAPACITY?

We can produce 2 million bottles of rum a year – up to 10 barrels a day if we work through the night. We’re still building up to that, though. At the moment, we produce about two barrels a day. We want the space to be used by the trade, too, and we’ve already had enquiries about collaborations with some well-known bars.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PRODUCTION PROCESS.

We import molasses, as well as sugarcane honey from Colombia. Our Wild Trinity yeast strain is a world first that is unique to us. As well as pot stills and a column still, we have a double retort still. We use long fermentation times and the addition of acids from our own muck and dunder – the by-products of distilling – to create some really funky flavours. We use the word funk in some of our rum names to communicate this.

WHAT ARE YOUR CORE PRODUCTS?

Clear Drop is an unaged rum that celebrates the column still – it’s even on the label. The long fermentation time, yeast and the additional use of the double retort gives it lots of flavour. Funk Drop is made with sugarcane honey and distilled with muck to achieve a high-ester rum with lots of funky ripe fruit characters. Spice Drop is a spiced rum made without the addition of spices. We achieved the spiced notes through flash ageing, with American oak chips for vanilla and French oak chips for winter spice aromas. We’re also going to launch Dark Drop in the autumn.

WHAT KIND OF PRICE POINTS ARE WE TALKING?

The whole point of the scale of the distillery is we want to make rum that is both exciting and accessible. Spice Drop is £35, for example, and it works really well in a Dark ’n’ Stormy. Clear Drop is fantastic with apple juice or grapefruit tonic, and Funk Drop, which is aimed more at bartenders, can really amp up a Daiquiri or a Zombie.

ANY PARTING WORDS?

Rum is a fun category with lots of room for innovation and excitement. It’s a category for everyone and our project is a celebration of that.

