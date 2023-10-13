Exclusive: Andrew Shaw to leave Marks & Spencer

Andrew Shaw, who was recruited to overhaul the beer, wine and spirits offer at Marks & Spencer, has decided to leave the business.

Shaw joined M&S as head of trading for BWS in April 2021. In a letter to suppliers, seen by Drinks Retailing, the company said Shaw will leave at the end of this month.

The letter said Shaw was “recruited to transform our BWS sourcing, range and offer, which has now been successfully completed”.

“Andrew has decided that it is the right time for a new challenge and will be leaving the business at the end of October,” the letter said. “He leaves us with our BWS categories in great shape.”

During his tenure, Shaw has been instrumental in the launches of Collections and Expressions wines, Distilled and Collections spirits and new gifting spirits liqueurs in the light up Pinecone range. He has also overseen new wine sourcing, bottling and distribution contracts.

Tom Holliday, who is head of wine at M&S, will expand his responsibilities from wines and spirits to also include beers, cider and low and no alcohol.

M&S was recognised earlier this year, with major wins at the Drinks Retailing Awards in the overall Supermarket of the Year category, as well as Multiple Wine Retailer and Multiple RTD Retailer of the Year.

