New drinks launches - October 23

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.



SPIRITS

Black Bottle Captain’s Cask

46.3% abv

£29

USP: Captain’s Cask is a blended whisky finished in rum casks to add “tropical notes” of pineapple and coconut alongside Black Bottle’s signature smoky finish. The whisky is the fifth expression in Black Bottle’s Alchemy Series.

GlenAllachie 21YO Cask Strength Batch 4

51.1% abv

£306

USP: GlenAllachie has launched the fourth edition of its 21-year-old single malt, with 2,000 bottles available. The whisky has been matured in vintage Pedro Ximénez Sherry puncheons from Jerez, Spain, and is said to have notes of clementine, dark cherries and Medjool dates.

El Galipote Pink and El Galipote Spiced

37.5% and 35% abv respectively

£22 each

USP: Described as rums made for mixing, two El Galipote variants will now be available in the UK via Asda. El Galipote Pink is a blend of Caribbean white rum and strawberry flavours while El Galipote Spiced is a classic spiced rum.

Holyrood Distillery Arrival whisky

46.1% abv

£67

USP: After its opening in 2019, Edinburgh-based Holyrood Distillery has launched its first-ever whisky, adding to its existing spirits range which includes the producer’s Arrows Gin and Elizabeth Yard Rum. Rob Carpenter, founder of Holyrood Distillery, said the whisky’s name, Arrival, was “inspired by Holyrood Distillery’s iconic location in the former Innocent Railway terminal”, adding: “This name not only gives a nod to Edinburgh’s pioneering past but also invokes a sense of achievement in the release - we made it!”

WINE

The Hidden Sea Spritz Rosé and Spritz Pinot Grigio

£3.50 per can

USP: The Hidden Sea is tapping into the RTD category with its latest canned wine launches, Spritz Rosé and Spritz Pinot Grigio, which join the brand’s existing wine range: Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Rosé, Shiraz and Red Blend. At 5% abv, brand owners are also looking to appeal to consumers who are moderating their drinking.

Gusbourne Fifty One Degrees North

£195

USP: English wine producer Gusbourne is releasing the 2016 vintage of its Fifty One Degrees North wine - a blend of two-thirds Chardonnay and one-third Pinot Noir from Gusbourne’s Kent and West Sussex vineyards. Speaking of the launch, chief vineyard manager, Jon Pollard, said: “England is recognised now as having a climate ideal for sparkling wine grapes, and I believe that Fifty One Degrees North is the ultimate expression of what we are now able to achieve in this country.”

BEER

Nothing Beer

5.1% abv

£20 (pack of 6)

USP: Created by London-based consumer tech brand Nothing, the limited-edition beer was brewed in collaboration with Freetime Beer Co in Wales after being announced in April as an “anti-April Fools”. Ryan Latham, global director for brands & creative at Nothing, said: “We're a brand that brings people together so making a beer felt like a natural progression for us.”

