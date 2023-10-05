Enotria & Coe names Julian Momen CEO

By Lucy Britner
 | 05 October, 2023

Wine and spirits supplier Enotria & Coe has appointed a new CEO.

Julian Momen has taken over from Troy Christensen, who is relocating back to the US for family reasons, having led the business since 2014.

Momen, who has worked at companies including Diageo, General Mills and Carlsberg, was appointed COO at Enotria & Coe in August and will take up his new appointment immediately.

A spokesperson for the company told Drinks Retailing Enotria & Coe would not be looking for another COO “for the foreseeable future”.

Momen said: “Going forward I am keen to provide renewed energy and a pathway to success for ourselves and all the partners who work with us.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Gordon & MacPhail to shutter wholesale arm
  2. Interview - James Halliday, commercial director…
  3. Government looks to raise alcohol-free abv…
  4. It’s time drinks marketing had a bit more…
  5. “We've had people jump over the counter…
  6. Ridgeview flags largest harvest to date
  7. Christmas 2023: expert advice from the drinks…
  8. New drinks launches - September 23
  9. William Grant & Sons sees profits bounce back…
  10. Symington, Berry Bros & Rudd set to snap up…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95