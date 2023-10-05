Enotria & Coe names Julian Momen CEO

Wine and spirits supplier Enotria & Coe has appointed a new CEO.

Julian Momen has taken over from Troy Christensen, who is relocating back to the US for family reasons, having led the business since 2014.

Momen, who has worked at companies including Diageo, General Mills and Carlsberg, was appointed COO at Enotria & Coe in August and will take up his new appointment immediately.

A spokesperson for the company told Drinks Retailing Enotria & Coe would not be looking for another COO “for the foreseeable future”.

Momen said: “Going forward I am keen to provide renewed energy and a pathway to success for ourselves and all the partners who work with us.”

