Kahlúa undergoes brand refresh

Pernod Ricard-owned coffee liqueur brand Kahlúa has revealed a new look bottle in a move to appeal to home mixologists.

Featuring a bold colour scheme, the packaging redesign looks to pay tribute to the brand's Mexican heritage while catching the attention of home cocktail drinkers.

Craig van Niekerk, global VP of marketing for Kahlúa, said the home cocktail space is “flourishing”, with many consumers opting for coffee-based cocktails.

“The home entertainment trend is here to stay and the adult treat space is flourishing,” he said. “Immensely versatile, Kahlúa brings the play to the grey; it’s the secret to stirring up any cocktail catalogue.”

The new bottles will first land on shelves in the US this October, before being rolled out across the UK, Canada, South Korea, China and Australia.

Related articles: