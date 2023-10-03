Chivas Brothers to open first Islay distillery

Pernod Ricard’s Chivas Brothers unit has announced plans to open its first whisky distillery on Scotland's isle of Islay.

The distillery (artistic render pictured above), which will be located on Gartbreck Farm, will focus on producing an Islay single malt, marking the first Islay whisky in the Chivas Brothers portfolio.

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers, said the introduction of an Islay whisky will complete the company’s Scotch portfolio: “This is an important new chapter in the Chivas Brothers story…As a business built on hundreds of years of heritage, it also gives us the opportunity to do something we rarely do, which is to start from scratch."

As Chivas Brothers looks to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2026, the new distillery will be carbon neutral from its opening.

Gourgues added: “Here on Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon neutral distilling and continue to usher in this era of sustainable Scotch. We are committed to Scotch, to the Islay community and the landscape that makes it the perfect place to continue our vision to shape the future of whisky.”

Further information on the opening will be shared in the coming months.

Financial details of the new distillery were not disclosed.

