Ridgeview flags largest harvest to date

Sussex winery Ridgeview has predicted its largest ever harvest ever as owners look to boost production.

Recently, Ridgeview invested in new production facilities with the aim of increasing production by around 100% over the next five years. In light of what looks to be a fruitful harvest, winemakers are aiming to press around 30% more grapes in 2023 compared to its previous record harvest in 2018.

Despite damp conditions in July and August, the warm weather in September has resulted in high yields, with Ridgeview vineyards reporting “good bunch weights”. The acidity of the grapes is said to be “down slightly with great sugars that should make for beautifully balanced wines.”

As the harvest commences, Ridgeview winemaker Simon Roberts said: “We are really pleased to begin harvest at Ridgeview which is set to be our biggest yet.

“So far, the quality of the fruit we have been receiving in the winery is excellent”.

Elsewhere in English wine, Gusbourne expects 2023 to see a healthy harvest following a year of strong sales growth despite nationwide economic difficulties.

