WSET to launch two beer qualifications

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has announced two new beer qualifications set to launch in February 2024.

WSET Level 1 and 2 Awards in Beer were created by the trust’s product development team, lead by Sara Hobday, head of product development for beer qualifications. The team received input from Mirella Amato, WSET Americas’ senior business development manager for beer, and Stuart Howe, technical development manager for the Institute of Brewing & Distilling.

The new courses are WSET’s first beer qualifications. Beer is also the first new subject area to be introduced to WSET since the 2014 sake qualification.

As of next year, WSET will run the course across selected countries, including the UK, US, Canada and Australia, with online and in-person learning sessions to explore key styles of beer, methods of production, tasting technique and food pairings. Following in the footsteps of WSET’s existing courses, Level 1 and 2 in Beer will use WSET’s Systematic Approach to Tasting framework.

Speaking of the new qualification launch, Michelle Brampton, WSET CEO, said: “Extending our qualifications to encompass beer is an exciting time for WSET and a natural fit for us as leaders in global drinks education. Bringing over 50 years of educational experience to the beer category, our new Level 1 and 2 Awards in Beer will bring a unique and interactive approach to tasting and learning.

“We hope people will be inspired to pursue their passion for beer whether for career or personal development using our courses to build their knowledge.”

