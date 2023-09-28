Chapel Down, Gusbourne report H1 sales growth

By Lucy Britner
 | 28 September, 2023

Two English wine producers have reported strong sales growth for the six months to June 30.

Chapel Down saw overall net sales lift 21% to £8.4 million, while Gusbourne reported a 24% lift in UK wine sales to £2.3 million. Gusbourne’s overall H1 net revenue was up 12% to £3.4 million, as international sales slipped 7%, owing to “timing of export orders”.

Chapel Down highlighted the off-trade, with sales up 25% to £4.8 million. Citing NIQ figures, Chapel Down said its market share increased to 36% in H1 with the brand “driving 80% of overall English sparkling wine category value growth”.

Both producers flagged direct-to-consumer sales, with Chapel Down recording a 4% lift to £2.1 million, and Gusbourne a 21% increase, to £650,000, driven by investment in digital marketing, and the tour and tasting experience.

The Kent-based producers also said they expect a bumper 2023 harvest, thanks to favourable weather conditions.

Chapel Down CEO Andrew Carter said: “Our focus remains on delivering significant growth in traditional method sparkling wine sales, margins, profits and cash flow, so we are extremely pleased with the powerful momentum of the business in the first half of the year.”

Mike Paul, interim CEO at Gusbourne, flagged continuing economic headwinds, adding that demand for Gusbourne has continued.

“Whilst we are mindful of the current economic headwinds, with these strong results, an anticipated good harvest in 2023, new land purchases made during the last year and healthy inventory levels in our cellars, the board continues to look to the future with great confidence.”

