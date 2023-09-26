C&C Group redesigns Orchard Pig cider packs

C&C Group has unveiled a new design for its Orchard Pig cider brand, as it looks to modernise packaging.

The new livery will roll out to the on- and off-trade from October, starting with the brand’s Reveller and Truffler 50cl bottles.

Eleanor Quigley, brand manager for Orchard Pig, said: “We know Orchard Pig drinkers are free-spirited and keep up with trends, so we wanted our products to better reflect their values whilst simultaneously appealing to their sense of fun and love of discovery.

“We set out to modernise our packaging and bring more clarity and consistency across our range of products whilst heroing our point of difference, our Old Spot Pig. In doing so, we hope to showcase that there’s more to cider than just apples and orchards.”

Quigley said the liquid inside the bottles remains the same.

