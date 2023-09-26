Gallo expands price-marked labels amid value push

Gallo Family Vineyards has extended its range of price-marked packs (PMPs) to include Pinot Grigio and Merlot.

Both varieties join the brand’s Zinfandel rosé in displaying peelable PMPs. According to the company, the launch of PMPs last summer helped Gallo achieve +18% in incremental sales.

Mark Stammers, sales director UK & Ireland at E&J Gallo Winery, said: “At a time where the cost of living is affecting so many, it’s important to highlight our approachable price point to both retailers and consumers. This will allow our customers to increase their rotation as well as boost their bottom line.”

