Vinotopia opens Wine Barn

By Rachel Badham
 | 26 September, 2023

Wine retailer Vinotopia has opened a new site in the Cotswolds, offering around 400 wines, spirits, beers and ciders as well as a drink-in area. 

Named the Vinotopia Wine Barn, the new opening follows in the footsteps of the Vinotopia Wine Box - a repurposed shipping container in Stroud. According to Vinotopia owners, the Wine Barn offers four times more retailing space than the original Wine Box site.

The Wine Barn specialises in wines with sustainability credentials, with a particular focus on organic wines. It is also home to a refilling station for UK spirits producer Sapling.

Andy Cole, managing director of Vinotopia, said the new retail offering aims to provide an extensive range of BWS products with a selection of more affordable options: “There’s a huge misconception that visiting a wine merchant means you have to have a budget to suit, and that couldn’t be further from the case. 

“Our vast range truly suits all budgets – the only thing we guarantee is that you’ll be able to find drinks you simply won’t find on any old supermarket shelf.”

As part of Wine Barn’s events programme, Vinotopia owners are looking to host tastings with local wine and spirits suppliers. A food hall is also set to open in the Wine Barn later this year.

 

