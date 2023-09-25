Scotland looks to raise alcohol Minimum Unit Pricing to 65p

By Lucy Britner
 | 25 September, 2023

The Scottish government has proposed an increase in the Minimum Unit Price (MUP) for alcohol, as ministers look at the future of the scheme.

Last week, Elena Whitman MSP, minister for drugs and alcohol policy, set out a consultation for the continuation of MUP, as well as future pricing.

MUP, implemented in 2018 at 50p per unit, is subject to a sunset clause and will expire unless continued.

“We are reviewing its implementation and impact and considering whether it should continue,” Whitman said. “This consultation sets out the Scottish government's proposals on MUP, based on the evidence around impacts to date, that the legislation should continue beyond 30 April 2024, and that the level of Minimum Unit Price should be 65 pence per unit.”  

Whitman said there were 1,276 alcohol-specific deaths registered in Scotland in 2022, an increase of 2% on 2021. 

In response to the proposed increase in MUP, a spokesperson for the Scottish Beer & Pub Association said: “We will be responding fully to the consultation, but our immediate view is that this increase will not be welcomed at the current time. The is a real danger that the majority of people, who drink responsibly and stick within the CMOs guidelines, will be negatively impacted at the check-out. The Scottish government should carefully consider the timing of such a drastic increase.”

Interested parties will have until November 22 to respond to the consultation.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. WSTA “hell-bent” on making temporary wine…
  2. Christmas 2023: what can the off-trade expect?…
  3. Rowan Gormley apologies to Naked Wines shareholders…
  4. Master of Malt in Sainsbury's partnership
  5. Global Brands breaches ad rules with TikTok…
  6. Cask Whisky Association launches
  7. Buffalo Trace to open London store
  8. Lidl is opening a pub with an off-licence…
  9. Drinks retailers invest in new high street…
  10. Symington, Berry Bros & Rudd set to snap up…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95