Healeys in £5 million cider investment

Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm has announced a £5 million investment in production infrastructure, as well as its onsite visitor experience.

As part of the spend, the business has doubled its processing capacity, with the introduction of new apple bays (pictured), a water transportation system, and an additional press.

Joe Healey, managing director, trading at Healeys said: “This latest investment shows our continued commitment to expand our production processes and enhance visitor experience. We’re committed to the long-term sustainable development of the farm, and always enjoy integrating a unique visitor experience along the way.

"We’ve introduced a new water recirculation system, which aims to filter, treat and recirculate our pressing water, so it can be reused throughout the season, which together with our rainwater harvesting, should reduce our water consumption per litre of cider produced.”

