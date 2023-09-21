Buffalo Trace to open London store

By Lucy Britner
 | 21 September, 2023

American whiskey distillery Buffalo Trace is to open a brand home and shop in Covent Garden, called Buffalo Trace Distillery London.

As well as its namesake bourbon, the distillery also produces Eagle Rare, Sazerac Rye, WL Weller, and Pappy Van Winkle. The London store is the company’s first brand home outside of Kentucky.

The 2,000 sq ft space features tasting experiences in two bars as well as a shop featuring whiskey and merchandise.

Jake Wenz, CEO and president at Buffalo Trace Distillery, said: “Buffalo Trace Distillery London is the first home for our American whiskeys outside of Kentucky, USA, and we are honoured to put down roots in the United Kingdom. Many spirits consumers are more familiar with bourbon’s global whiskey counterparts, and Buffalo Trace Distillery London aims to offer a space to learn more about – and hopefully, fall in love with – our bourbon whiskey.”

