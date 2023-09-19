Friarwood moves into spirits

Fine wine merchant Friarwood has expanded into spirits, as the company looks to satisfy changing consumer trends.

Friarwood, which acts as an importer, distributor, wholesaler and retailer, has kicked off the spirits division with Tromba Tequila, Per Se Aperitivo, Sash & Fritz Vodka, and Ron Carúpano.

The company said that it has seen a growing interest in spirits in recent years, among both on-trade clients and wine enthusiasts.

“In response to this feedback and observing the evolving market dynamics, Friarwood decided it was the opportune moment to enrich its portfolio with spirits. This decision represents more than mere diversification, it reflects the brand's commitment to proactive customer engagement,” the company said.

Nelson Bernardes, marketing manager and head of the spirits portfolio, said Friarwood is “ideally positioned” to grow the presence of the spirits brands in the UK market.

Friarwood managing director, Ben Carfagnini, added: "This strategic addition not only marks a pivotal chapter in Friarwood’s history but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to championing family-owned brands of unmatched quality to our valued clients."

