C&C Group on road to recovery after software woes - trading update

Tennent’s owner C&C Group has reported a slip in sales for the six months to August 31.

The company said in a trading statement today that H1 sales are expected to be €870 million – down 1% on the prior year period.

Operating profit for H1 is expected to be in the range of €29-€31 million and includes the “significant majority” of the one-off profit impact associated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system implementation disruption.

Back in May this year, the company said CEO David Forde had stepped down. The news came as C&C announced it had “encountered significant challenges” with the implementation of the ERP system upgrade in the Matthew Clark and Bibendum business unit.

“C&C currently expects a one-off impact of c.€25 million associated with ERP system disruption in FY2024,” the company said at the time.

Earlier today, C&C reported “good progress” in resolving the ERP system implementation issues in the group’s GB distribution business, in line with internal expectations. ‘On Time in Full’ delivery metrics have returned to pre-ERP implementation levels, C&C added.

In own brand terms, C&C said performance in Ireland and Scotland was encouraging, with “net sales revenue for our branded business up c.6% for the period”.

Trading at the start of H1 benefited from good weather, particularly in June, however poor weather in July and August combined with cost-of-living pressures resulted in a slowdown in the latter months of the period.

Elsewhere, C&C said the process to recruit a new group chief financial officer is ongoing, after previous CFO Patrick McMahon stepped up to take over the CEO role from Forde.

McMahon said: “Set against a difficult market backdrop, we are pleased with the strength of the performance of our branded businesses in Ireland and Scotland in the period. We are particularly pleased with the progress we have made in restoring customer service levels following the ERP system implementation issues in our GB distribution business within our planned timeframe. Delivering outstanding service, winning back customers, continued business simplification and improved operating efficiency remain our top priorities and focus for the second half.”

C&C will announce H1 results on October 26.

