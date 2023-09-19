Master of Malt in Sainsbury's partnership

Online spirits retailer Master of Malt has collaborated with Sainsbury’s to curate the supermarket’s gin range in line with consumer drinking trends.

The partnership will see Master of Malt’s selected range of craft gins roll out across 52 Sainsbury's stores. To reflect consumer trends, the range will be altered every nine weeks.

It marks the first time that a major supermarket has collaborated with a craft spirits retailer, with Sainsbury’s looking to continuously evolve its range in accordance with Master of Malt’s market data.

Adam Talbot, head of off-trade at Master of Malt, said the partnership could “transform” the way spirits are sold in Sainsbury's “as it means they are no longer limited to one or two range reviews each year to refresh their consumer offering”.

“We have a range of more than 15,000 products and live data, almost to the hour, as to what ecommerce consumers are purchasing, which gives us authority to be able to predict what will be reflected in consumer buying and at home habits,” Talbot added.

