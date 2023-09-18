Heineken takes stake in Ellie Goulding’s Served RTD brand

Heineken UK has acquired a significant minority stake in Served, the ready-to-drink brand co-owned by Ellie Goulding.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, sees Heineken expand its portfolio beyond beer and cider.

Served was created by brothers Dean and Ryan Ginsberg, and Ellie Goulding in 2020, and initially appeared in the hard seltzer segment.

The range includes ready-to-drink cocktails and hard seltzers and the strategic partnership will see Heineken support the brand into its next stage of growth. Heineken said the founders will continue to build the brand independently.

Dean Ginsberg said: “This is a significant milestone for the business. To date, our focus has been on building a brand that truly resonates with the next generation of drinkers. We are extremely proud of what the team has achieved in a short period of time, but our vision has always been to lead the category, and this partnership with Heineken will enable us to accelerate our growth and maximise the potential of the brand.”

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK, said: “We have been interested in expanding our premium portfolio beyond beer and cider, seeking the right opportunity to invest in new growth categories. Dean, Ryan and Ellie have built something unique and special in Served and we’re excited about the prospect of partnering with them and building the proposition for the future.”

