SITT Autumn kicks off today

The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting starts today (Monday) with the London event, at Battersea Arts Centre.

The tasting, which is open to independent buyers and press, will feature wines from specialist importers. Following the London session, SITT Manchester will take place at Etc Venues on Wednesday.

Both days will feature a live discussion with the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA), as Drinks Retailing editor Lucy Britner joins WSTA chief executive Miles Beale and WSTA project consultant Simon Cairns to address the major issues facing independents.

This session, called Independents’ Day, will include exclusive data from the SITT independents survey as well as a Q&A session, where attendees will have the opportunity to ask for the WSTA's support on the issues that are having the greatest impact on their businesses.

The discussion, which will take place in both London and Manchester at 12.30pm, is open to exhibitors and trade visitors. To register, click here.

SITT will also feature a spotlight on Alentejo, with masterclasses in London and Manchester at 2pm. Wines of Alentejo Sustainability Programme: Wines unique by nature, unique for nature, is hosted by Julia Harding MW, senior editor and staff writer at jancisrobinson.com, and João Barroso, responsible for the creation and implementation of the sustainability programme.

The Wines of Alentejo Sustainability Programme was established in 2015 and 12 of the 19 certified producers will showcase their wines, their dedication to environmental and social improvements, as well as economic performance at SITT Autumn.

SITT is free to attend for buyers from independent wine merchants, wholesalers and sommeliers working in restaurants, pubs, hotels and bars. SITT Autumn takes place on Monday September 18 at Battersea Arts Centre. SITT Manchester is on Wednesday September 20 at Etc Venues. To register, click here.

Related articles: