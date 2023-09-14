September - October 2023 issue out now

The latest issue of Drinks Retailing is out now and available to read on our website.

As the drinks industry prepares for Christmas, we’ve rounded up tips from the trade on how retailers can make this festive season a success (pages 20 - 27). Elsewhere, NIQ’s Rob Hallworth outlines what the off-trade can expect this Christmas in light of inflation and duty changes (11).

In drinks categories, Giles Fallowfield looks at the potential for prestige and vintage Champagne (32 - 33), while Nigel Huddleston explores how the fortified wine category will navigate Christmas as tax increases for higher abv products (34 - 35). And as home drinking continues to grow in popularity, Lucy Britner offers advice for retailers on how to make the most of cocktail ingredients with input from industry experts (29 - 30).

In this issue, our big interview is with Diageo GB’s commercial director for take-home, James Halliday, who shares his thoughts on consumer trends, brand strategy and working with retailers (16 - 17).

In the world of marketing, social media expert Luma Monteiro offers insights into making the most of Instagram (37), and YesMore’s Tom Harvey makes a case to bring back fun brand campaigns (14 - 15).

Plus, read all of our regular features such as retailer profile and meet the maker (48 - 49), the Jeff Evans beer review (47) and Jason Millar’s wine column (18).

This issue also contains a rundown of this year’s International Beer Challenge results (43 - 45).

