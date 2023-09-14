William Grant & Sons acquires Silent Pool Distillers

William Grant & Sons has bought Surrey-based Silent Pool Distillers.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, sees Silent Pool gin join William Grant’s portfolio, which also includes Hendrick’s.

The company said production will remain at Silent Pool Distillers, while William Grant & Sons will act as Silent Pool gin’s global supply chain and distribution partner, “helping to expand the brand’s presence across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific”.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “Silent Pool Distillers is well known for its handcrafted spirit that easily complements a range of tonics and cocktails. We are delighted to welcome this brand to our portfolio and look forward to helping deliver the magic of Silent Pool Gin to discerning drinkers around the world.”

Silent Pool was founded in 2014 by Ian McCulloch and James Shelbourne.

