William Grant & Sons acquires Silent Pool Distillers

By Lucy Britner
 | 14 September, 2023

William Grant & Sons has bought Surrey-based Silent Pool Distillers.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, sees Silent Pool gin join William Grant’s portfolio, which also includes Hendrick’s.

The company said production will remain at Silent Pool Distillers, while William Grant & Sons will act as Silent Pool gin’s global supply chain and distribution partner, “helping to expand the brand’s presence across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific”.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “Silent Pool Distillers is well known for its handcrafted spirit that easily complements a range of tonics and cocktails. We are delighted to welcome this brand to our portfolio and look forward to helping deliver the magic of Silent Pool Gin to discerning drinkers around the world.”

Silent Pool was founded in 2014 by Ian McCulloch and James Shelbourne.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. New shops, home drinking and duty changes…
  2. Asahi in Rugby World Cup campaign
  3. Michael Saunders joins Coterie Holdings as…
  4. New drinks launches - September 23
  5. Obituary – Christopher Taverner
  6. Scottish government supports Scotch whisky…
  7. The latest beer review
  8. Louise Hoste to step down as Spar MD
  9. BrewDog names new COO
  10. BSI publishes new whisky guidelines for distillers…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95