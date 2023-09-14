International Beer Challenge 2023 winners announced

Results for the International Beer Challenge (IBC) 2023 have been revealed, with Kross 110 Minutos by Chile’s Cervecería Kross winning Supreme Champion for Best Ale above 5% in the taste awards.

This year’s competition saw entries from 30 countries, with 40 entrants winning gold medals. A further 130 beers won silver medals, while 188 won bronze.

Elsewhere, AB-Inbev Hoegaarden was crowned Supreme Champion Brewer, while in the Design & Packaging category, the Outland range from Badger Brewery was named Supreme Champion, with a further 9 beers winning medals.

TASTE AWARDS

The Supreme Champion for taste was chosen from the gold medal winners by the senior judging panel.

Noting a pick up in quality across the board, IBC chair Jeff Evans described the Supreme Champion, 110 Minutos, as a “remarkable” beer, adding: “Judges also commented on its eminent drinkability for a beer of 8.5% abv.

“Kross has entered some impressive beers in the competition in previous years so I am not surprised that they have finally claimed our top honour.”

Speaking of the win, Asbjorn Gerlach, co-founder of Cervecería Kross, said: “Winning this recognition as a South American brewery, with our interpretation of a traditional British style in its homeland, is simply magnificent.

“We are extremely proud to be the first brewery to put Chilean craft beer on the map in this prestigious competition.”

In terms of styles, Evans said this year’s competition demonstrated that “low and no-alcohol beers are still well in vogue, this year accounting for just under 11% of all entries”.

Elsewhere, Evans said: “New World hops and fruit as flavourings are clearly still dominating the thoughts of brewers and their marketing colleagues.

“US or southern hemisphere-style IPAs this year comprised just over 11% of entries, rising from 9.5% last time around, while fruit beers rose from 4% last year to more than 7% this year.

“Lagers remain equally buoyant, adding another 2% to last year’s figure to now account for 23% of all entries – nearly doubling the 12% figure seen just seven years ago.”

Best No/Low Alcohol Beer

Amstel Radler 0.0%, Heineken Nederland

Best Flavoured Beer

BA Breakfast Stout, Glen Affric Brewery

Best Wheat Beer

Hoegaarden White, AB-Inbev Hoegaarden

Best Ale up to 5%

Lewes Castle Brown Ale, Harvey’s Brewery

Best Ale above 5%

Kross 110 Minutos, Cervecería Kross

Best Lager up to 5%

Gunmetal, Round Corner Brewing

Best Lager above 5%

Swinckels Superior Pilsner, Swinkels Family Brewers

Best Stout/Porter

Denker Imperial Stout, Cervejaria Denker

Best Speciality Beer

Queensway Stout, Glen Affric Brewery

BREWER AWARDS

This year, IBC gave nine Brewer Awards based on a company’s accumulation of medals and its points score.

Bart Simonet, brewery manager for AB-Inbev Hoegaarden, the Supreme Champion Brewer, said: “Our beer is the result of hard work and dedication, and the Brewer of the Year Europe award and Supreme Champion Brewer award provide us this extra recognition for our constant focus to deliver to our consumers the best quality beers every day.”

Brewer of the Year: UK

Glen Affric Brewery

Brewer of the Year: Europe

AB-Inbev Hoegaarden

Brewer of the Year: Asia

Urbrew China Craft Beer Co

Brewer of the Year: North America

Athletic Brewing Company

Brewer of the Year: South America

Cervejaria Denker Highly Commended

Brewer of the Year: Australasia

Coles Liquor UK

Retailer of the Year

Marks & Spencer UK

Importer/Distributor of the Year

Branded Drinks

Glenn Payne Rising Star

Round Corner Brewing

Related articles: