BrewDog appoints Oak & Still to handle spirits range

BrewDog Distilling has appointed Essex-based Oak & Still as UK distributor for its spirit portfolio of Abstrakt vodka, Duo rum and Lone Wolf gin.

The focus will be on the on-trade and online retail including Amazon.

Oak & Still managing director Luke Brown said: “Our approach will be multi-channel, with a sales and marketing strategy for each spirit brand.

“A big focus will be in the on-trade and, while we will be driving strong volume, we also want to make sure we work with the right outlets and operators to develop long-term brand partnerships.”

Steven Kersley, managing director of BrewDog Distilling, added: “For the first time, we’re taking our spirits portfolio to market with the support of an amazing distributor.

“Their knowledge and expertise within the premium spirits category, coupled with their committed and knowledgeable sales team, means we’re looking to make an impact in the on-trade and grow our distribution footprint.”

