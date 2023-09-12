Loki Wine launches subscription service

By Rachel Badham
 | 12 September, 2023

Birmingham-based retailer Loki Wine has announced a new wine subscription service, featuring bottles not yet available in the Loki stores.

Customers can subscribe to receive either six or 12 bottles per month, which are selected by Loki Wine founder and managing director, Phil Innes, and the Loki team. Boxes will be delivered directly to customers with free shipping.

As part of the service, subscribers will also receive tasting notes and information on food pairings to complement the wine, as well as discounts on additional purchases.

Announcing the launch on social media, Innes said: “We've poured our hearts into this endeavour to provide a top-quality box. At Loki, we're all about delivering exceptional value, offering a selection that includes classic favourites, adventurous varietals, and unique finds.”

Innes also shared that as part of the initial launch, the first customers to sign up will receive a £20 voucher code that can be used in-store, online with the first subscription box.

 

