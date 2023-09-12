Languedoc AOP lines up new campaign

The trade organisation for France’s Languedoc appellation has launched a new campaign, as it looks to simplify the message around the region’s wines and attract new consumers.

“The core of the identity is based on vibration,” said Olivier Legrand, director general of marketing for the Conseil Interprofessional des Vins du Languedoc. “Everything is based on a vibration – the colour, the sounds, the smells. Vibration is a way to reconnect us to our senses, to our emotions, and to the present moment. It’s a good way for us to talk not just about the wine but to talk about something that is more general, and concerns all of the region, and our wines as a vibrant reflection of the region.”

The campaign features images of red, white and rosé wine under a microscope, to show many colours – with a simple strapline: Good Vibes Good Wines.

“We wanted something very clear which avoids talking about the usual topics such as terroir for example, which can be too complex for consumers,” added Legrand.

Further activations will include intimate tasting experiences, outdoor and digital activity, and Legrand said the plan is to target the trade first, and then consumers.

Legrand said that in 2022, the Languedoc PDO sold nearly 37 million bottles, with 45% of sales going for export. The UK is the region’s third largest export market – after the US and China. Though volumes to the UK have dipped slightly compared to the pandemic years, the region has seen an increase of 13.7% since 2017.

According to Wine Intelligence, Languedoc is the 26th most recognised wine region in the UK and Legrand said the aim of the new campaign is to improve this ranking.

He said the campaign is not aimed at a specific demographic, rather a “a community of lovers of beauty and goodness, demanding and committed, in search of true, natural pleasures”.

Legrand also highlighted moves towards adapting the region in the face of global warming, with varieties such as Piquepoul Noir, Nero d'Avola and Assyrtiko already planted.

In term of organic production, around 15% of winegrowers are certified organic, but Legrand said he has heard of many questions around organic production, not just in wine but across agricultural production in France. He says organic production in Languedoc is "stable", but he added: “In wine it’s a lot of effort to be organic and I expect next year, we will not increase the number of organic producers. If the market remains the same, I expect next year it’ll be more or less stable. We have a lot of winegrowers who are committed to organic production but are not certified because they want to keep the flexibility.”

