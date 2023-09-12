Michael Saunders joins Coterie Holdings as CEO

By Rachel Badham
 | 12 September, 2023

Former Bidendum CEO Michael Saunders has been appointed CEO of Coterie Holdings.

Saunders is set to assume the new role at Coterie, which is the holding company for Lay & Wheeler and Jera Wine, on January 1 2024. Saunders will be working alongside Coterie’s chair, Chris Robinson, the former group CFO of Berry Bros & Rudd.

He first joined Bidendum in 1983, before returning as its CEO when C&C Group acquired the company in 2018 following a brief hiatus from the business. Saunders has also chaired the WSTA and The Drinks Trust.

Speaking of the appointment, Saunders said: “Whilst it was a wrench to leave Bibendum after all these years, I am excited to be joining a group which has the vision, ambition, and wherewithal to drive positive and energetic change. 

“I look forward to leading Coterie to become a key player in our industry. I already see so many opportunities for the group, underpinned by Coterie’s passion for doing business with great integrity and purpose, and with a determined focus on customer engagement and service.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. New shops, home drinking and duty changes…
  2. New drinks launches - September 23
  3. Asahi in Rugby World Cup campaign
  4. Sustainability in the digital era
  5. “We want to be a leader in sustainability”…
  6. The latest beer review
  7. Louise Hoste to step down as Spar MD
  8. Obituary – Christopher Taverner
  9. Scottish government supports Scotch whisky…
  10. BrewDog names new COO

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95