Michael Saunders joins Coterie Holdings as CEO

Former Bidendum CEO Michael Saunders has been appointed CEO of Coterie Holdings.

Saunders is set to assume the new role at Coterie, which is the holding company for Lay & Wheeler and Jera Wine, on January 1 2024. Saunders will be working alongside Coterie’s chair, Chris Robinson, the former group CFO of Berry Bros & Rudd.

He first joined Bidendum in 1983, before returning as its CEO when C&C Group acquired the company in 2018 following a brief hiatus from the business. Saunders has also chaired the WSTA and The Drinks Trust.

Speaking of the appointment, Saunders said: “Whilst it was a wrench to leave Bibendum after all these years, I am excited to be joining a group which has the vision, ambition, and wherewithal to drive positive and energetic change.

“I look forward to leading Coterie to become a key player in our industry. I already see so many opportunities for the group, underpinned by Coterie’s passion for doing business with great integrity and purpose, and with a determined focus on customer engagement and service.”

