Louise Hoste to step down as Spar MD

Louise Hoste has announced her departure from convenience chain Spar after serving as managing director for four years.

After first joining the business in 2019, Hoste saw Spar through the pandemic, and spearheaded the launch of its ‘Joy of Living Locally’ brand positioning. Elsewhere, Hoste has worked to revamp the company’s central office to improve the working environment for Spar’s team members.

Speaking of her time with Spar, Hoste said: “It was an extraordinary experience navigating the business through one of the most challenging moments in convenience retail history. It has been a pleasure to work with Spar independent retailers and see them embrace the new brand positioning.”

Hoste said she is now looking to “pursue some new challenges.”

Nick Bunker, Spar’s non-executive chair, said the company is currently searching for a new MD, adding: “We remain focused on delivering our long-term strategy, driving profitable growth for our independent retailers, national account customers and suppliers.”

