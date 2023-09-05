New drinks launches - September 23

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

RTDs

BrewDog Distilling's Wonderland RTDs

From 10% abv

£3.90 per can

USP: The new range is available in five classic cocktail varieties: Classic Mojito, Classic Margarita, Espresso Martini, Cantarito Paloma, and Passionfruit Martini. Each cocktail can has differing levels of liquid depending on the drink, with recommended serving suggestions of ’shake’ and ‘chill’, to "ensure the perfect serve".

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Blackeye Gin

40% abv

£35.95

USP: Blackeye Gin was formulated by rugby legends and the hosts of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike Tindall, James Haskell, and Alex Payne. £1.50 from each purchase of Blackeye Gin goes towards a fund to support the future of rugby. The gin, made at Hawkridge distillery, is described as citrus forward.

Samuel Gulliver’s & Co The Fine Drop English whisky

46% abv

£79

USP: The Fine Drop is a single malt English whisky distilled at The English Whisky Co in Norfolk, and bottled exclusively for England Rugby by Samuel Gulliver & Co. The whisky is matured in ex-red wine French oak casks from Margaux, Bordeaux. The expression is released in honour of 20 years since the men’s England Rugby team won the Rugby World Cup back in 2003 when, with 28 seconds remaining, Jonny Wilkinson scored a drop goal.

Hotel Chocolat’s Rum and Raisin Velvetised Cream

12% abv

£23 (50cl)

USP: The latest launch is inspired by tropical fruits, and is made with Caribbean rum and red raisins. The drink has been “velvetised with vodka, dark chocolate and real cream ready to be enjoyed over ice”. The product is a limited-edition bottle sold exclusively at Tesco, in store and online.

The Oxford Artisan Distillery’s Black Pine Whisky

55% abv

£150

USP: To mark the 400th Anniversary of the Oxford Botanic Garden, The Oxford Artisan Distillery has launched limited-edition Black Pine Whisky to celebrate Hobbit Day on the September 22. The rye whisky, inspired by ‘Tolkien’s Pine’, comes with either a box or coaster created from wood of the black pine which grew in the Botanic Garden for nearly 200 years and is best known for its association with JRR Tolkien.

Tomintoul’s single malt cask finishes

40% abv

£43

USP: Speyside single malt whisky Tomintoul has released a range of cask finishes, including Tomintoul Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, Tomintoul Cognac Cask Finish, Tomintoul Merlot Cask Finish, Tomintoul Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish, Tomintoul Pinot Noir Cask Finish, Tomintoul Tawny Port Cask Finish, and Tomintoul White Port Cask Finish. The non-age statement range aims to offer "complex and full flavoured single malt Scotch whisky at an accessible price point".

Devil's Botany London Absinthe

45% abv

£39.95

USP: "Traditionally distilled, clear and green-styled absinthes will cloud when diluted," the company said. "This ‘louche’ effect occurs naturally from the organic compound anethole, found in green anise and fennel seed, which are used in absinthe’s distillation. Devil’s Botany wanted to create a modern absinthe that is still distilled with the required trinity of grand wormwood, green anise and fennel seed, but that allows the supporting flavours of other botanicals used in the distillation, such as lemon balm, peppermint and elderflower, to shine through. By creating an absinthe that does not cloud, a full bouquet of flavours remain crisp on the palate."

WINE

Copper Crew canned wines

£18 (3-pack)

USP: Canned wine Co is to launch a range of wines under its recently-acquired brand The Copper Crew. The 18.7cl cans feature a new design, and the three-strong range of organic and vegan friendly wines, from Puglia IGP, comprises a Fiano, Rosato and Negroamaro.

Candour canned wines

£20.50 (3-pack)

New canned wine company Candour has launched with three products: Pale Rosé, a blend of Sumoll and Xarel.lo grapes from Can Sumoi, in Penedes, Spain; Dry Riesling, from Domaine L&R Kox in Remich, Luxembourg; and Lively Red, a blend of Blaufränkisch and Zweigelt from Groszer Wein in Burgenland, Austria. All cans are 20cl.

Related articles: