Asahi in Rugby World Cup campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 05 September, 2023

Japanese beer brand Asahi Super Dry will be the subject of a £1.3 million campaign from this month, as brand owners look to highlight its status as official beer of the Rugby World Cup 2023. 

The campaign, which runs until October 28, includes outdoor and print advertising, as well as social media and trade activity. Asahi said the activation will reach “75% of all lager drinkers across the country”.  

Off-trade activity will see Asahi Super Dry take over Waitrose in Coal Drops Yard, London, from September 20 – October 2. There will be sampling of Asahi Super Dry 0.0% and visuals in place at the store’s entrance, within its wine bar and outdoors. There will also be signage present at King’s Cross Waitrose directing commuters and rugby fans travelling to and from France to the activation.

Sam Rhodes, marketing director at Asahi UK, said: “The partnership between Asahi Super Dry and Rugby World Cup 2023, will support the on- and off-trade to drive sales of premium lager. This will be backed up by a £1.3 million marketing campaign to help generate excitement in and around the tournament, including the great social occasions and opportunities it creates.”

Image: Asahi’s London activity will centre on a Fanzone area at The Scoop, an amphitheatre in London that overlooks Tower Bridge 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Diageo launches alcohol-free Captain Morgan
  2. BrewDog names new COO
  3. Diageo, Distill Ventures invest in Japan’s…
  4. Jameson, Absolut, Malibu and Kahlua drive…
  5. The Bottle Shop Brixham to close
  6. Sexism still rife in whisky industry
  7. Nouveau wine changes name to New Theory
  8. Plumpton College names Sam Linter wine director…
  9. Premiumisation trend continues despite inflation…
  10. Portman Group upholds Carbon Crush beer complaint…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95