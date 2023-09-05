Asahi in Rugby World Cup campaign

Japanese beer brand Asahi Super Dry will be the subject of a £1.3 million campaign from this month, as brand owners look to highlight its status as official beer of the Rugby World Cup 2023.

The campaign, which runs until October 28, includes outdoor and print advertising, as well as social media and trade activity. Asahi said the activation will reach “75% of all lager drinkers across the country”.

Off-trade activity will see Asahi Super Dry take over Waitrose in Coal Drops Yard, London, from September 20 – October 2. There will be sampling of Asahi Super Dry 0.0% and visuals in place at the store’s entrance, within its wine bar and outdoors. There will also be signage present at King’s Cross Waitrose directing commuters and rugby fans travelling to and from France to the activation.

Sam Rhodes, marketing director at Asahi UK, said: “The partnership between Asahi Super Dry and Rugby World Cup 2023, will support the on- and off-trade to drive sales of premium lager. This will be backed up by a £1.3 million marketing campaign to help generate excitement in and around the tournament, including the great social occasions and opportunities it creates.”

Image: Asahi’s London activity will centre on a Fanzone area at The Scoop, an amphitheatre in London that overlooks Tower Bridge

Related articles: